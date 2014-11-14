SmartLine™
Second Phone Number App
One phone.
Two numbers.
Try it free for one month.
Then starting at $3.99/mo after.
How it works.
SmartLine is an app that gives you a second phone number for your business. Get your new number up and running in about 5 minutes.
Separate your business and personal number.
Know who’s calling.
Instantly know when a call is personal or for your business, so you can answer like the pro you are.
Display your business number.
When you call a client using SmartLine, your second phone number shows on their Caller ID, so your personal number stays private.
New! Send and receive texts.
Not everyone wants to talk on the phone. Now, you can text from your SmartLine number so your personal number stays private.
No equipment. No contracts. No hassle.
Works everywhere your phone does.
SmartLine uses your current cellular signal to make and receive calls, so the quality and reliability is every bit as good as your personal calls.
No new equipment to buy.
SmartLine is an app for iOS and Android smartphones, so it works perfectly with the phone you already have.
No expensive phone contracts.
Get a dedicated business phone number with the features of a professional phone system – all with an app on your smartphone.
Read your voicemail.
No more wasting time listening to long, rambling voicemails. We automatically transcribe your messages, so you can scan through them on your phone.
Build your professional image.
More than just a number.
Your second phone number also includes its own customizable voicemail box, so even missed calls go to the right place.
Set business hours.
Choose when you want to accept business calls. After hours, calls roll to your professional business voicemail.
* Minutes exceeding your monthly allotment will be billed in 6-second increments at $0.03 per minute. Any texts over your monthly allotment will be charged at $0.01 per text (applies only to outgoing texts on the SmartLine Basic plan).
** Forward calls to any U.S. phone number only.
*** Unlimited minutes and texts based on Fair Usage policy up to 2,000 minutes and 2,000 texts per month.
+ SmartLine is currently available in the United States only.