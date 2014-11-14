SmartLine™
Second Phone Number App

One phone.
Two numbers.

Start for Free


Try it free for one month.
Then starting at $3.99/mo after.

SmartLine™
Second Phone Number App

One phone.
Two numbers.

Start for Free


Try it free for one month.
Then starting at $3.99/mo after.

v3mrq-photo-smartline-desktop-1
v3mrq-photo-smartline-desktop-2
v3-mrq-photo-smartline-desktop-4
v3-mrq-photo-smartline-desktop-3
v3mrq-photo-smartline-mobile-1
See when an incoming call is for your business so you can answer accordingly.
v3mrq-photo-smartline-mobile-2
Make and receive calls using your business number to keep your personal number private.
v3-mrq-photo-smartline-mobile-4
New! Use SmartLine to send and receive texts from your business number.
v3-mrq-photo-smartline-mobile-3
Install the app on your current smartphone – there’s no new equipment to buy.

How it works.

SmartLine is an app that gives you a second phone number for your business. Get your new number up and running in about 5 minutes.

icn-smartline-landing-choose-number-03
Choose your number
Search for a local number with a U.S. area code.+
icn-smartline-landing-link-to-your-smartphone-03
Link to your smartphone
Download the iOS or Android app and link your current mobile number to it.**
icn-smartline-landing-start-calling-03
Start calling and texting
That's it! You're ready to make and receive calls and texts through the app.
icn-presidential-campaing-play-03-v01

See how SmartLine can
transform your business.

icn-presidential-campaing-play-03-v01

See how SmartLine can
transform your business.

icn-presidential-campaing-play-03-v01

See how SmartLine can
transform your business.

Separate your business and personal number.

photo-smartline-no-equipment

Know who’s calling.

Instantly know when a call is personal or for your business, so you can answer like the pro you are.


Display your business number.

When you call a client using SmartLine, your second phone number shows on their Caller ID, so your personal number stays private.


New! Send and receive texts.

Not everyone wants to talk on the phone. Now, you can text from your SmartLine number so your personal number stays private.

No equipment. No contracts. No hassle.

v5-photo-smartline-separate-business

Works everywhere your phone does.

SmartLine uses your current cellular signal to make and receive calls, so the quality and reliability is every bit as good as your personal calls.

No new equipment to buy.

SmartLine is an app for iOS and Android smartphones, so it works perfectly with the phone you already have.

No expensive phone contracts.

Get a dedicated business phone number with the features of a professional phone system – all with an app on your smartphone.

Read your voicemail.

No more wasting time listening to long, rambling voicemails. We automatically transcribe your messages, so you can scan through them on your phone.

Build your professional image.

v3photo-smartline-build-professional

More than just a number.

Your second phone number also includes its own customizable voicemail box, so even missed calls go to the right place.


Set business hours.

Choose when you want to accept business calls. After hours, calls roll to your professional business voicemail.

Frequently asked questions

  • Can I use the app with either an iOS or Android phone?

    Yes, there are both iOS and Android apps available.

  • How good is the call quality with SmartLine?

    We use your phone carrier’s network, so the quality and reliability is the same as your personal mobile number.

  • Can I send text messages from my SmartLine number?

    Yes, you can send and receive texts from the app, so you don’t have to disclose your personal number to customers.

  • What happens if I go over my monthly allotment?

    Any minutes over your monthly allotment will be billed in 6-second increments at $0.03 per minute. Any texts over your monthly allotment will be charged at $0.01 per text (applies only to outgoing texts on the SmartLine Basic plan).

  • Can I make and receive calls from outside the U.S.?

    You can receive calls from any phone number, including phone numbers outside the U.S. At this time, you can make calls to U.S. phone numbers only.

  • Can my second phone number be toll free?

    Not at this time, but we will be offering toll free numbers soon.

  • Can I use my current number with the SmartLine app?

    Yes. In most cases, we can port (transfer) your current number. Call a SmartLine expert at (480) 505-8877 for more information.

  • Can I get a second phone number for personal use?

    Of course! SmartLine isn’t just for business. A second phone number is great for little league coaches, listing items for sale online and more.

  • Does SmartLine use my phone plan’s minutes?

    Yes. When you make and receive calls, SmartLine uses the minutes included in your cellular phone plan. Since most people have unlimited minutes, this is rarely an issue.

  • Does SmartLine use WiFi for calling?

    No. SmartLine uses your cellular phone network to make and receive calls, which helps ensure the best possible call quality.

  • Is SmartLine a VoIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) phone service?

    No. SmartLine calls use your cellular phone network for incoming and outgoing calls.
Have more questions? Give our SmartLine experts a call at (480) 463-8715.
*,**,***,+ Disclaimers